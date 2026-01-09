Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nick Kyrgios ‘not quite ready’ for Australian Open singles

Kyrgios and Sabalenka address negativity surrounding Battle of the Sexes match
  • Nick Kyrgios has announced he will not compete in the men's singles at the Australian Open, stating it was his own decision.
  • The Australian player, currently ranked 670, cited being “not quite ready” for best-of-five set matches due to ongoing fitness issues.
  • Kyrgios confirmed he will instead focus on the men's doubles event in Melbourne, which he won in 2022.
  • Meanwhile, 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka has been granted a wildcard entry for the tournament.
  • Wawrinka, 40, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play in what will be his final year on the ATP Tour.
