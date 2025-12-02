Top-flight French team ‘physically attacked’ by their own fans
- Ligue 1 club Nice condemned "unacceptable" incidents after angry fans attacked players and staff following their sixth consecutive defeat.
- After a 3-1 loss to Lorient on Sunday, supporters confronted the team at their training centre, shouting insults and demanding greater commitment.
- Reports indicate some fans boarded the team bus, spat on individuals, and physically assaulted players Jérémie Boga and Terem Moffi, and sporting director Florian Maurice.
- Boga and Moffi have reportedly been granted medical leave following the assaults, which included blows to the head and groin.
- Nice, currently 10th in Ligue 1 and bottom of their Europa League group, acknowledged fan frustration but strongly condemned the violent actions.