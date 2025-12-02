Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top-flight French team ‘physically attacked’ by their own fans

Nice fans reportedly physically attacked their own players
Nice fans reportedly physically attacked their own players (AFP/Getty)
  • Ligue 1 club Nice condemned "unacceptable" incidents after angry fans attacked players and staff following their sixth consecutive defeat.
  • After a 3-1 loss to Lorient on Sunday, supporters confronted the team at their training centre, shouting insults and demanding greater commitment.
  • Reports indicate some fans boarded the team bus, spat on individuals, and physically assaulted players Jérémie Boga and Terem Moffi, and sporting director Florian Maurice.
  • Boga and Moffi have reportedly been granted medical leave following the assaults, which included blows to the head and groin.
  • Nice, currently 10th in Ligue 1 and bottom of their Europa League group, acknowledged fan frustration but strongly condemned the violent actions.
