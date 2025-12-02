Angry fans ‘punch and spit at’ own players after sixth straight loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ligue 1 club Nice has condemned "unacceptable" incidents after angry fans attacked staff and players following the team’s sixth straight defeat in all competitions this weekend.

After losing 3-1 at Lorient in the French league on Sunday, Nice players were confronted by a large number of their supporters when they returned to the club's training and academy center.

Supporters shouted insults and demanded greater commitment from the squad as tensions escalated, with reports that some fans even boarded the team bus.

“The club understands the frustration caused by the series of poor results and performances that fall short of its values,” Nice said in a statement late on Monday.

"However, the incidents that occurred during this gathering are unacceptable. Several members of the club were confronted and targeted. OGC Nice offers them its full support and condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms.”

L'Equipe reported some players and staff were spat on when they exited the bus, and even punched.

Jérémie Boga and Terem Moffi were reportedly the most violently attacked, taking multiple blows, including to the head and groin, while sporting director Florian Maurice was also said to be assaulted.

open image in gallery Lorient inflicted another defeat on Nice this weekend ( AFP via Getty Images )

L’Equipe and RMC reported that Boga and Moffi have been given medical leave.

Nice did not immediately respond to a request for comments from The Associated Press.

After 14 rounds, Nice sits 10th in the table, 14 points behind leader Lens. It has lost seven matches while conceding 26 goals.

The loss against Lorient came just three days after a 3-0 defeat at Porto in the Europa League. The club is bottom of the league phase table, having lost all five of its matches.

“We’re fighting for survival, that’s the reality,” Nice coach Franck Haise said on Sunday. “We’ll fight with those who want to fight. A team exists only when everyone has that desire.”

Maurice pointed to a lack of cohesion within the team after Nice let a 1-0 lead slip against Lorient.

“Every time there’s a slight setback we can’t recover,” he said. “That proves that we lack cohesion, perhaps values, at a given moment, to fight and go and get results.”

In Lorient, several Nice players approached their traveling supporters for an impromptu discussion.

open image in gallery Nice’s fans reacted furiously to their side losing again ( AFP/Getty )

“I know you travel thousands of kilometers for us and I thank you for that. But, I swear, we’re giving our maximum,” midfielder Sofiane Diop told them on the pitch. “We are rubbish right now, we know it.”

Haise signed a new two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club in September until 2029 despite a lackluster start to the season. Nice was knocked out of the Champions League after losing to Benfica in the third qualifying round and has since struggled to get its campaign going.

The 54-year-old Haise took over Nice during the 2024 summer and led the Riviera team to a fourth-place finish last season.

Nice's next faces Angers at home on Sunday.