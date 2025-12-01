Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NFL legend Rodney Harrison sparks concern after worrying NBC incident

Rodney Harrison pictured with his wife, Erika
Rodney Harrison pictured with his wife, Erika (AFP via Getty Images)
  • NFL legend and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison appeared to struggle with his words during a live Sunday Night Football broadcast.
  • Harrison paused and stumbled when asked about how Denver Broncos should attack the Washington Commanders, apologising for “a lot of stuff going on” during the segment.
  • Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) expressed significant concern for Harrison's well-being, with some suggesting he looked unwell.
  • Some speculated the incident might have been due to a technical issue, such as an IFB (interruptible foldback) in his ear.
  • Sports media account Awful Announcing later reported that Harrison is fine and that he would appear in the post-game show.
