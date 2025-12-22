Fan left ‘a little shocked’ after confrontation with NFL star
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf appeared to throw a punch at a Detroit Lions fan during his side's 29-24 victory on Sunday.
- The incident occurred in the second quarter at Ford Field, where Metcalf reportedly grabbed the fan's wig and swung his fist after the fan allegedly called him by his full name.
- Television footage captured the altercation, but officials did not see it, allowing Metcalf to remain in the game.
- The NFL stated it could not intervene remotely for a disqualification due to no flag being thrown on the field, though Metcalf may still face disciplinary action.
- The fan, identified as Ryan Kennedy, appeared unhurt and later claimed Metcalf he was “a little shocked” by the confrontation.