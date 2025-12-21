Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NFL Christmas games won’t be on cable TV this year. Here’s how to watch

Netflix streamed its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday in 2024 with the Chiefs defeating the Steelers 29-10 and the Ravens dominating the Texans 31-2
Netflix streamed its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday in 2024 with the Chiefs defeating the Steelers 29-10 and the Ravens dominating the Texans 31-2 (Getty Images)
  • There will be three NFL games on Christmas day this year, and they will not be aired on cable TV.
  • The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET in a game streamed by Netflix.
  • Netflix will also stream the second game as the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions at 4:30 p.m.
  • CBS Sports will produce the Netflix games, with NFL Media producing the pre, post, and studio halftime programming.
  • The final game of the night, Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m., will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in