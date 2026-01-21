How Newcastle blew PSV away to set up crunch clash with PSG
- Newcastle United secured a dominant 3-0 home victory against PSV in the Champions League.
- Goals from Yoane Wissa, Anthony Gordon, and Harvey Barnes sealed the win for the Magpies at St James' Park.
- The result places Newcastle in a strong position, level on points with Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of their crucial final group stage match.
- Newcastle's attackers, particularly Gordon and Barnes, continued their impressive European form, with Wissa making a significant impact on his first Champions League start.
- The win sets up a decisive 'shootout' against European champions PSG at the Parc des Princes, where Newcastle likely need a victory to guarantee progression to the last 16.