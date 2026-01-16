Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle boss hits out at VAR despite benefiting from it against Man City

Howe lamented the loss of spontaneity and instantaneous emotion in goal celebrations
Howe lamented the loss of spontaneity and instantaneous emotion in goal celebrations (REUTERS)
  • Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe expressed deep ambivalence towards VAR, despite his team benefiting from a crucial decision during their Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City.
  • Antoine Semenyo had a goal disallowed for offside after an extensive VAR review, which could have worsened Newcastle's 2-0 first-leg defeat.
  • Howe lamented the loss of spontaneity and instantaneous emotion in goal celebrations due to VAR, stating his first thought is now always whether there is an issue with the goal.
  • While acknowledging VAR's benefits in correcting clear and obvious errors, Howe remains hesitant, believing the game is much better without it for supporters.
  • In other news, defender Fabian Schar will be sidelined for three months following ankle surgery, potentially forcing Newcastle into the transfer market.
