Newcastle seek PGMOL ‘clarification’ after Chelsea non-penalty incident
- Newcastle United has contacted PGMOL for clarification regarding a penalty decision during their 2-2 draw against Chelsea.
- The incident involved Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah's challenge on Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon in the penalty area.
- Despite a VAR review, the on-field decision of no penalty was upheld, with VAR stating the contact was a 'side-to-side in a shielding action'.
- Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insisted it was a 'clear' and 'stonewall penalty', a view supported by pundits including Ally McCoist and former Chelsea players.
- Howe expressed bemusement at the Premier League's explanation, arguing that Chalobah was overly aggressive and not focused on the ball.