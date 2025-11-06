Ex-UFC star sends warning to Jake Paul as he agrees to replace Gervonta Davis
- Nate Diaz has claimed he has "accepted" a rematch with Jake Paul and warned his rival “you’re dead”, amid speculation he will replace Gervonta Davis as Paul's next opponent.
- Paul's planned exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis, scheduled for 14 November, was called off due to fresh allegations of battery against Davis by an ex-partner.
- Paul's company, Most Valuable Promotions, cancelled the fight, with Paul labelling Davis "a walking human piece of garbage" due to his "unprofessionalism".
- Paul and Diaz previously fought in 2023, with Paul defeating the retired UFC star by outpointing him in their boxing contest.
- Diaz's acceptance follows a social media exchange between Paul and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who dismissed the idea of fighting Paul due to significant weight differences.