Ex-UFC star sends warning to Jake Paul as he agrees to replace Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul is looking for a new opponent after cancelling his fight with Gervonta Davis
Jake Paul is looking for a new opponent after cancelling his fight with Gervonta Davis (AFP/Getty)
  • Nate Diaz has claimed he has "accepted" a rematch with Jake Paul and warned his rival “you’re dead”, amid speculation he will replace Gervonta Davis as Paul's next opponent.
  • Paul's planned exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis, scheduled for 14 November, was called off due to fresh allegations of battery against Davis by an ex-partner.
  • Paul's company, Most Valuable Promotions, cancelled the fight, with Paul labelling Davis "a walking human piece of garbage" due to his "unprofessionalism".
  • Paul and Diaz previously fought in 2023, with Paul defeating the retired UFC star by outpointing him in their boxing contest.
  • Diaz's acceptance follows a social media exchange between Paul and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who dismissed the idea of fighting Paul due to significant weight differences.
