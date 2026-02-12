Conor McGregor rival eyes UFC comeback as White House card edges nearer
- Nate Diaz has teased a return to the UFC, posting 'Unfinished business' on Instagram with a photo of the 'Baddest Motherf*****' (BMF) title, sparking speculation about his next fight.
- This comes amid plans by UFC president Dana White for an unprecedented fight card at the White House on 14 June, coinciding with US president Donald Trump's 80th birthday.
- The event, celebrating 250 years of the United States, is expected to host 3,000-4,000 attendees with no tickets being sold, and security measures will include snipers, according to UFC officials.
- Diaz, who last fought in the UFC in 2022, has since boxed twice, and his Instagram post led to fan speculation about a potential trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, who is also keen to fight at the White House.
- While White is currently matchmaking, he has ruled out certain high-profile fights for the event, including McGregor versus Colby Covington, plus McGregor against Jorge Masvidal or Michael Chandler.
