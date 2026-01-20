Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes huge fashion statement at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka wowed fans and pundits with her walk-on outfit
Naomi Osaka wowed fans and pundits with her walk-on outfit (AFP/Getty)
  • Two-time champion Naomi Osaka made a spectacular return to the Australian Open, captivating onlookers with her unique walk-on outfit.
  • Osaka arrived on court at the Rod Laver Arena wearing a wide-brimmed hat, a billowing white veil, and carrying a matching umbrella, completing the look with flared trousers.
  • Her opponent, Antonia Ruzic, appeared stunned by Osaka's grand entrance, which completely overshadowed her own arrival.
  • Commentators, including former British No 1 Laura Robson and Tim Henman, expressed admiration, with Henman stating he was “speechless”.
  • Osaka then made a strong start to the match, winning the opening set 6-3.
