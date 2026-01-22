Naomi Osaka in bizarre confrontation with opponent after Australian Open victory
- Naomi Osaka defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-3 4-6 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.
- Following the match, Cirstea gave Osaka a frosty handshake and confronted her at the net, leaving Osaka puzzled.
- Osaka later revealed in her on-court interview that Cirstea was angry about her using “come-ons” between serves.
- Cirstea, 35, was playing in her final Australian Open before retirement, which Osaka acknowledged in her post-match comments.
- Osaka expressed that Cirstea “could have asked” her about the issue, despite Cirstea's apparent frustration.