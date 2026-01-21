Naomi Osaka wows with ‘iconic’ Australian Open entrance outfit
- Naomi Osaka made a striking entrance at the Australian Open, wearing a jellyfish-inspired outfit designed by Robert Wun.
- Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker described the ensemble as "iconic" but also "contradictory".
- Becker highlighted the perceived contradiction between Osaka's previous break from media for mental health and her attention-grabbing attire.
- Osaka responded by stating she prioritises activities that bring her joy, such as fashion, and is unconcerned about additional pressure.
- She also explained that her on-court persona differs from her true, quieter self, likening it to a "Barbie that dresses up".