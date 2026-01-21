Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Naomi Osaka wows with ‘iconic’ Australian Open entrance outfit

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP) (AAP IMAGE)
  • Naomi Osaka made a striking entrance at the Australian Open, wearing a jellyfish-inspired outfit designed by Robert Wun.
  • Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker described the ensemble as "iconic" but also "contradictory".
  • Becker highlighted the perceived contradiction between Osaka's previous break from media for mental health and her attention-grabbing attire.
  • Osaka responded by stating she prioritises activities that bring her joy, such as fashion, and is unconcerned about additional pressure.
  • She also explained that her on-court persona differs from her true, quieter self, likening it to a "Barbie that dresses up".
