Morocco release statement after controversial Afcon final against Senegal
- Morocco lost 1-0 to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final after extra time on Sunday, following a controversial match.
- Senegalese players staged a walk-off in protest after a penalty was awarded to Morocco in second-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
- The walk-off caused a 14-minute delay, and upon their return, Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the crucial penalty.
- The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) announced it would pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Fifa over the incident.
- Both Fifa President Gianni Infantino and CAF condemned the Senegalese team's behaviour, stating that walk-offs and violence have no place in football, with CAF confirming disciplinary proceedings will follow.