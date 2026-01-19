Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Morocco release statement after controversial Afcon final against Senegal

Senegal’s players left the pitch after Morocco were given a late penalty
Senegal’s players left the pitch after Morocco were given a late penalty (REUTERS)
  • Morocco lost 1-0 to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final after extra time on Sunday, following a controversial match.
  • Senegalese players staged a walk-off in protest after a penalty was awarded to Morocco in second-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
  • The walk-off caused a 14-minute delay, and upon their return, Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the crucial penalty.
  • The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) announced it would pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Fifa over the incident.
  • Both Fifa President Gianni Infantino and CAF condemned the Senegalese team's behaviour, stating that walk-offs and violence have no place in football, with CAF confirming disciplinary proceedings will follow.
