Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chelsea star shown straight red card against Arsenal after lengthy VAR review

Enzo Maresca saw his side reduced to 10 men in the first half against Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Enzo Maresca saw his side reduced to 10 men in the first half against Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Moises Caicedo was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mikel Merino in Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
  • The incident occurred in the first half at Stamford Bridge, with Caicedo catching Merino on the shin.
  • Both men required treatment on the pitch and Caicedo was initially shown a yellow card by referee, Anthony Taylor.
  • However, after VAR reviewed the tackle for several minutes, Taylor was advised to take another look on the pitchside monitor.
  • It was deemed that Caicedo had used “excessive” force and the yellow card was upgraded to a red as Chelsea were reduced to 10 men.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in