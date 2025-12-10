Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mohamed Salah not a good fit for Saudi Pro League, claims club chief

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool (Tim Markland/PA Wire)
  • Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool is uncertain after he publicly criticised the club and manager Arne Slot.
  • The forward was benched and subsequently omitted from a Champions League squad on Tuesday, intensifying speculation about his departure.
  • Al-Kholood chairman Ben Harburg has advised Saudi Pro League clubs against signing Salah, despite a reported £150m offer being rejected in 2023.
  • Harburg cited Salah's age, a perceived prior rejection of the league, and recent underperformance as reasons for his stance on Salah not being a good fit.
  • He suggested that Saudi clubs should instead pursue younger talents like Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr for long-term development.
