Mohamed Salah not a good fit for Saudi Pro League, claims club chief
- Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool is uncertain after he publicly criticised the club and manager Arne Slot.
- The forward was benched and subsequently omitted from a Champions League squad on Tuesday, intensifying speculation about his departure.
- Al-Kholood chairman Ben Harburg has advised Saudi Pro League clubs against signing Salah, despite a reported £150m offer being rejected in 2023.
- Harburg cited Salah's age, a perceived prior rejection of the league, and recent underperformance as reasons for his stance on Salah not being a good fit.
- He suggested that Saudi clubs should instead pursue younger talents like Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr for long-term development.