Mo Salah dropped for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with West Ham
- Mo Salah was left out of Liverpool’s starting line-up for their Premier League match against West Ham.
- The big call from Arne Slot comes following a run of nine losses in 12 matches for Liverpool.
- Ahead of Sunday’s match, Slot admitted he was going to “consider everything” in a bid to turn around his side’s alarming form.
- Salah was named among the substitutes, while Alisson was named in the starting XI after missing the 4-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven in midweek due to illness.
- Summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz were also named among the starters by Arne Slot.