Warriors-Timberwolves game postponed over safety concerns
- The NBA has postponed a Warriors-Timberwolves game “to prioritize the safety and security” of the community after Border Patrol shot and killed a man in Minneapolis Saturday.
- The game at Target Center has been rescheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the NBA said in a statement.
- Family identified the man shot and killed by Border Patrol as Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse and avid outdoorsman who participated in protests over the killing of Renee Good earlier this month.
- The 37-year-old was killed during ongoing large scale immigration enforcement operations and protests in the city.
- The Department of Homeland Security claim the armed man approached officers and “violently resisted” agents as they tried to detain him.