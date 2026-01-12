Tennis star Milos Raonic announces retirement
- Milos Raonic, the Canadian tennis player, has announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 35.
- His last competitive appearance was at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, following a career frequently impacted by injuries, including a recent shoulder issue.
- Raonic reached the Wimbledon final in 2016, where he was defeated by Andy Murray, and achieved a career-high world ranking of number three.
- Throughout his career, he secured eight tour titles and also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016.
- In his statement, Raonic expressed that while retirement is a moment you know will come, you are never truly ready, but he remains motivated for future endeavours.