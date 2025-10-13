Wiegman hails Lionesses defender as ‘true leader’ as she calls time on international football
- Millie Bright, the 32-year-old England centre-back and Chelsea captain, has announced her retirement from international football.
- Her decision follows a nine-year international career during which she earned 88 caps for the Lionesses.
- Bright was a pivotal player in England's Euro 2022 triumph and captained the team to the 2023 World Cup final.
- She stated her retirement allows her to fully commit to club football with Chelsea and manage mental and physical burnout, making way for the next generation.
- England head coach Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to Bright, hailing her as an 'England legend' and a 'true leader'.