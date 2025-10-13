Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wiegman hails Lionesses defender as ‘true leader’ as she calls time on international football

Euro 2022: Watch moment England's Lioness lift winners' trophy
  • Millie Bright, the 32-year-old England centre-back and Chelsea captain, has announced her retirement from international football.
  • Her decision follows a nine-year international career during which she earned 88 caps for the Lionesses.
  • Bright was a pivotal player in England's Euro 2022 triumph and captained the team to the 2023 World Cup final.
  • She stated her retirement allows her to fully commit to club football with Chelsea and manage mental and physical burnout, making way for the next generation.
  • England head coach Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to Bright, hailing her as an 'England legend' and a 'true leader'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in