Mikaela Shiffrin claims slalom gold medal to end Olympic woes
- Alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin secured her first Winter Olympics gold medal since Pyeongchang 2018, triumphing in the slalom event at Milano-Cortina 2026.
- This victory marks a significant return to form in her strongest discipline, where she holds 71 World Cup wins, after failing to medal in six races at the Beijing Olympics.
- Shiffrin delivered an imperious performance, setting the fastest time in both runs and extending her lead to a dominant 1.5 seconds in the second run.
- Switzerland's Camille Rast claimed the silver medal, while Sweden's Anna Swenn-Larsson secured the bronze.
- The win is Shiffrin's first Olympic title since her giant slalom gold in 2018 and follows her historic slalom gold as an 18-year-old in Sochi 2014.
