Tributes paid to legendary Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Russo

Breaking News - Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Angel Russo dies aged 69
  • Miguel Angel Russo, the Boca Juniors coach, has died aged 69 following a prolonged battle with cancer.
  • Diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, Russo had recently stepped down from his day-to-day management responsibilities.
  • He had three stints managing Boca Juniors, securing the Copa Libertadores in 2007 and the Argentine title in 2020.
  • Boca Juniors announced his passing with "profound sadness," describing him as "an example of joy, warmth, and dedication."
  • Russo also managed other significant clubs in Argentina and abroad, and was a former player for Estudiantes, winning two national titles.
