Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough name Rob Edwards replacement
- Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Kim Hellberg as their new head coach.
- Hellberg replaces Rob Edwards, who recently left the club to take up the managerial position at Wolves.
- The 37-year-old coach joins Middlesbrough, who are currently second in the Championship, from the Swedish side Hammarby.
- Hellberg expressed his desire for the team to play quick and aggressive football, focusing on winning the ball back swiftly and creating many chances.
- He is set to formally take charge later in the week, with interim manager Adi Viveash overseeing Tuesday's Championship fixture against Coventry.