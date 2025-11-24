Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough name Rob Edwards replacement

Rob Edwards left Middlesbrough earlier this month to join Wolves (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rob Edwards left Middlesbrough earlier this month to join Wolves (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Kim Hellberg as their new head coach.
  • Hellberg replaces Rob Edwards, who recently left the club to take up the managerial position at Wolves.
  • The 37-year-old coach joins Middlesbrough, who are currently second in the Championship, from the Swedish side Hammarby.
  • Hellberg expressed his desire for the team to play quick and aggressive football, focusing on winning the ball back swiftly and creating many chances.
  • He is set to formally take charge later in the week, with interim manager Adi Viveash overseeing Tuesday's Championship fixture against Coventry.
