Michael Schumacher’s son leaves F1 behind as he announces ‘new journey’
- Mick Schumacher has confirmed his switch to IndyCar for the 2026 season, having failed to secure a return to Formula One.
- The son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher previously competed for Haas in F1 for two seasons (2021-2022) and was a reserve driver for Mercedes.
- Schumacher has been racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) this year, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
- He will join the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) team after impressing during testing last month.
- Schumacher expressed enthusiasm for the “pure and direct racing” of American motorsport as he looked ahead to his “new journey”, with his debut set for 1 March 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida.