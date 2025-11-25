Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michael Schumacher’s son leaves F1 behind as he announces ‘new journey’

Mick Schumacher lost his race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 season
Mick Schumacher lost his race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 season (Getty Images)
  • Mick Schumacher has confirmed his switch to IndyCar for the 2026 season, having failed to secure a return to Formula One.
  • The son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher previously competed for Haas in F1 for two seasons (2021-2022) and was a reserve driver for Mercedes.
  • Schumacher has been racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) this year, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
  • He will join the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) team after impressing during testing last month.
  • Schumacher expressed enthusiasm for the “pure and direct racing” of American motorsport as he looked ahead to his “new journey”, with his debut set for 1 March 2026, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
