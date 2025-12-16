Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

WWE legend cuts ties with company due to their Trump association

Trump sparks outrage by mocking brutal slaying of critic Rob Reiner
  • WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has announced that he will not be making any further appearances for WWE while Donald Trump remains president.
  • Foley cited concerns over WWE's continued close relationship with Donald Trump and how his administration has treated immigrants.
  • The 'final straw' for Foley, a former WWE champion in the late 1990s, was the president's 'incredibly cruel comments' following Rob Reiner's death.
  • “I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy,” said the 60-year-old in an Instagram post.
  • He also stated he would not sign a new Legends deal when his current contract expires in June.
  • Foley's decision follows previous comments where he questioned how his WWE colleagues could support Donald Trump.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in