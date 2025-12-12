Charges against fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore revealed
- Sherrone Moore, the former head football coach for the Michigan Wolverines, has been charged with three crimes, including home invasion and stalking.
- Moore was arraigned on Friday after being detained by police and subsequently fired from his role earlier this week.
- The charges relate to allegations of unlawfully entering the dwelling of a victim with whom Moore reportedly had a dating relationship.
- The University of Michigan dismissed Moore with cause on Thursday for violating university policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
- University President Domenico Grasso confirmed Moore's immediate termination following an investigation, stating there is no tolerance for such conduct.