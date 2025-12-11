Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olympic ski champion airlifted to hospital after training crash

Michelle Gisin was airlifted to hospital on Thursday
Michelle Gisin was airlifted to hospital on Thursday (AP)
  • Two-time Olympic ski champion Michelle Gisin was airlifted to hospital after a hard crash during a training session at St Moritz.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday ahead of this weekend's World Cup events, with Gisin crashing into a safety fence.
  • No injuries have been reported following the crash involving the Alpine combined gold medallist from Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022.
  • Gisin is the third Swiss reigning Olympic champion to suffer a training crash in recent months, following Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter.
  • The women's Downhill World Cup is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in St Moritz, with a Super-G event to follow on Sunday, while the Winter Olympics are now less than two months away.
