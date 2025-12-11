Olympic ski champion airlifted to hospital after training crash
- Two-time Olympic ski champion Michelle Gisin was airlifted to hospital after a hard crash during a training session at St Moritz.
- The incident occurred on Thursday ahead of this weekend's World Cup events, with Gisin crashing into a safety fence.
- No injuries have been reported following the crash involving the Alpine combined gold medallist from Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022.
- Gisin is the third Swiss reigning Olympic champion to suffer a training crash in recent months, following Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter.
- The women's Downhill World Cup is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in St Moritz, with a Super-G event to follow on Sunday, while the Winter Olympics are now less than two months away.