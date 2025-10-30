Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lioness Michelle Agyemang learns injury fate after being stretchered off in tears

Michelle Agyemang receives medical treatment after suffering the injury against Australia
Michelle Agyemang receives medical treatment after suffering the injury against Australia (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Lionesses forward Michelle Agyemang has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), ruling her out for the remainder of the season.
  • The 19-year-old sustained the injury just 18 minutes after coming on as a substitute during England's 3-0 friendly victory against Australia.
  • Agyemang was stretchered off in tears and pain, with subsequent scans confirming the severe knee injury.
  • This injury means she will miss the rest of the Women's Super League campaign while on loan at Brighton from parent club Arsenal.
  • She expressed disappointment but vowed to return stronger, receiving full support from the FA, her clubs, and teammates for her rehabilitation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in