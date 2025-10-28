Lionesses hero suffers ‘horrible’ injury in Australia victory
- Lionesses player Michelle Agyemang was stretchered off with a suspected knee injury during England's 3-0 friendly victory over Australia.
- The 19-year-old, who had been a substitute, was withdrawn just 18 minutes after coming on, appearing in excruciating pain.
- Agyemang, known for her role in England's Euro 2025 triumph, received a standing ovation as she left the field at Pride Park.
- England manager Sarina Wiegman described the incident as "horrible" and stated it "didn't look good", with teammate Beever-Jones also expressing deep concern.
- The injury overshadowed England's otherwise strong performance, which saw goals from Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze, and Georgia Stanway.