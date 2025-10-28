Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lionesses hero suffers ‘horrible’ injury in Australia victory

The 19-year-old was was stretchered off with a suspected knee injury
The 19-year-old was was stretchered off with a suspected knee injury (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Lionesses player Michelle Agyemang was stretchered off with a suspected knee injury during England's 3-0 friendly victory over Australia.
  • The 19-year-old, who had been a substitute, was withdrawn just 18 minutes after coming on, appearing in excruciating pain.
  • Agyemang, known for her role in England's Euro 2025 triumph, received a standing ovation as she left the field at Pride Park.
  • England manager Sarina Wiegman described the incident as "horrible" and stated it "didn't look good", with teammate Beever-Jones also expressing deep concern.
  • The injury overshadowed England's otherwise strong performance, which saw goals from Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze, and Georgia Stanway.
