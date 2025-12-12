Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Michail Antonio nears football return after breaking his leg in car crash

Michail Antonio broke his leg in a car crash last year
Michail Antonio broke his leg in a car crash last year (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Former West Ham striker Michail Antonio is currently training with Leicester City, sparking speculation of a potential move to the Championship club.
  • Antonio, a free agent since his release from the Hammers, is looking to make a return to professional football after a severe injury.
  • He has not played a competitive match since December 2024, following a car crash that left him with a leg broken in four places.
  • Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes confirmed Antonio's presence, stating he "has looked good" but acknowledged that regaining full match fitness will take time.
  • The potential signing could provide Leicester with much-needed attacking cover, especially with Patson Daka set to join Zambia for the Africa Cup of Nations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in