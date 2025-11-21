Michael Vaughan hails ‘intimidating’ England bowling line-up that left Australia ‘on the ropes’
- England's fast bowlers made a significant impact on day one of the Ashes Test in Perth, reducing Australia to 123 for nine after being bowled out for 172.
- Captain Ben Stokes delivered an impressive performance, taking five wickets for 23 runs, while Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse both took two wickets.
- Former England captain Michael Vaughan claimed that England's “intimidating” pace attack had already created "scars" among Australia's batters, and left them “on the ropes”.
- Pundits, including Sir Alastair Cook and Justin Langer, praised Stokes' crucial contribution, emphasising his importance to the England team.
- The opening day saw a remarkable 19 wickets fall, marking the most on day one of an Ashes Test since 1909.