Manchester United agree deal to appoint new interim head coach

Former Man Utd star throws hat in ring to join Carrick's coaching staff
  • Manchester United have verbally agreed a deal for Michael Carrick to become their interim manager for the remainder of the season.
  • Carrick takes over from Darren Fletcher, who served as caretaker boss for two matches, following United's FA Cup exit to Brighton.
  • Former Chelsea and England assistant manager Steve Holland is set to join Carrick's coaching staff at Old Trafford.
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also considered for the interim role but the club opted for Carrick, who previously had an unbeaten three-game stint as caretaker in 2021.
  • Wayne Rooney, a former teammate, has publicly supported Carrick's appointment and indicated his willingness to join the coaching staff if asked.
