Lando Norris makes F1 title statement with huge Mexico GP win
- Lando Norris secured a commanding victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, marking his first win since August.
- The British driver's triumph propelled him to the lead of the Formula One drivers' championship by a single point, surpassing team-mate Oscar Piastri.
- Norris finished 38.5 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc, who claimed second place, with Max Verstappen completing the podium in third.
- British driver Ollie Bearman achieved a career-best fourth place, while McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri finished fifth.
- Lewis Hamilton's hopes for a podium finish were thwarted by a 10-second penalty received amidst early race chaos, leading him to finish eighth.