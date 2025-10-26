F1 standings after Mexico GP as Lando Norris overtakes Oscar Piastri in title race
Norris cruised to victory in Mexico City while Piastri finished outside the podium
F1 next heads to Mexico City as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the Mexico City Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2025 season.
Max Verstappen took maximum points last time out in Austin, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix to narrow the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 40 points.
Piastri, who struggled in Texas, also saw his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris cut to 14 points with five races remaining. Norris and Piastri collided in the sprint race, with the team’s “papaya rules” order under scrutiny once more.
Norris and Verstappen clashed in Mexico last year, a race won by Carlos Sainz, who was then at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are still chasing the Scuderia’s first win of the season, while Mercedes’ George Russell could be in contention once again.
Here’s how the standings look after the Mexico City GP
F1 driver standings after Mexico GP
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points
13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Mexico GP (TBC)
1. McLaren - 678 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 341 points
3. Ferrari - 334 points
4. Red Bull - 331 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 69 points
8. Sauber - 59 points
9. Haas - 48 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
