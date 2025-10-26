Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
F1 standings after Mexico GP as Lando Norris overtakes Oscar Piastri in title race

Norris cruised to victory in Mexico City while Piastri finished outside the podium

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 26 October 2025 17:35 EDT
Comments
Max Verstappen reacts after dominant display at United States GP

F1 next heads to Mexico City as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the Mexico City Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen took maximum points last time out in Austin, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix to narrow the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 40 points.

Piastri, who struggled in Texas, also saw his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris cut to 14 points with five races remaining. Norris and Piastri collided in the sprint race, with the team’s “papaya rules” order under scrutiny once more.

Norris and Verstappen clashed in Mexico last year, a race won by Carlos Sainz, who was then at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are still chasing the Scuderia’s first win of the season, while Mercedes’ George Russell could be in contention once again.

Here’s how the standings look after the Mexico City GP

F1 driver standings after Mexico GP

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings after Mexico GP (TBC)

1. McLaren - 678 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 341 points

3. Ferrari - 334 points

4. Red Bull - 331 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 69 points

8. Sauber - 59 points

9. Haas - 48 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

