Female jockey Jamie Melham storms to Melbourne Cup victory
- Jamie Melham made Australian racing history by becoming only the second woman jockey to win the prestigious Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.
- Riding Half Yours, Melham secured a commanding three-length victory at Flemington, a decade after Michelle Payne's pioneering win.
- Her triumph marks her as the first female jockey to achieve the rare Caulfield and Melbourne Cup double, a feat accomplished only 13 times in 150 years.
- Melham achieved the victory after overcoming significant personal challenges, including a life-threatening fall and a Covid-19 protocol ban.
- Michelle Payne, the first woman to win the Cup, embraced Melham, highlighting the evolving landscape for women in the sport.