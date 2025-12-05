Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

McLaren boss makes stance clear on team orders policy for F1 title decider

Max Verstappen takes F1 title race to Abu Dhabi after Qatar GP win: 'Anything is possible'
  • McLaren CEO Zak Brown has confirmed the team will implement team orders if required to secure the Formula 1 world championship this Sunday.
  • This decision marks a shift from McLaren's previous stance of not prioritising either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri throughout the season.
  • Lando Norris currently leads the standings by 12 points, with Max Verstappen in second and teammate Oscar Piastri 16 points adrift ahead of the title-deciding race.
  • The potential scenario involves Piastri ceding a position to Norris, who needs a podium finish to clinch his maiden title.
  • Brown stated it would be “crazy not to” intervene to win the championship, while Piastri and Norris acknowledged the possibility but had not discussed it.
