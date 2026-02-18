Kylian Mbappe speaks out on alleged racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr
- Kylian Mbappe accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr during their Champions League match on Tuesday.
- The incident led to the play-off first leg between Benfica and Real Madrid being halted for 11 minutes under Fifa’s anti-racism protocols.
- Mbappe stated he heard Prestianni call Vinicius a “monkey”, an accusation Prestianni denies, claiming Vinicius misunderstood him.
- Vinicius Jr criticised the anti-racism protocol, stating it served “no purpose” and labelled racists as “cowards”.
- Uefa has launched an investigation into the alleged racist abuse, with the two teams set to meet again for the second leg next week.
