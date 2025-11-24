Britain’s most decorated gymnast coming out of retirement for Olympics LA 2028
- Max Whitlock, Britain's most decorated gymnast, has announced he is coming out of retirement.
- He aims to compete at his fifth Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
- Whitlock, who will be 35 by LA 2028, stated his career feels "unfinished" after narrowly missing a medal in the pommel horse at Paris 2024.
- He expressed a strong desire to continue, telling The Times he felt he "can't finish it like that" and is "on a mission".
- Whitlock is a six-time Olympic medallist, including two golds at Rio 2016 and a successful defence of his pommel horse title at Tokyo 2020.