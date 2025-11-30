Max Verstappen wins Qatar GP to take F1 title race to the wire
- Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix to ensure the F1 title race will go to the final weekend of the season.
- Oscar Piastri was second, while championship leader Lando Norris could only finish fourth behind Carlos Sainz.
- Verstappen is now 12 points behind Norris with one race to go, while Piastri is four points further back.
- It was another disappointing race for Lewis Hamilton who could only finish down in 12th.
- The final race of the season will take place in Abu Dhabi next weekend.