Max Verstappen extends F1 title race with win in Qatar after Norris nightmare - latest
Follow F1 updates at the Lusail International Circuit as Verstappen extends the title race to the final round
Lando Norris has seen his lead in the F1 driver’s world championship cut to 12 points after Max Verstappen triumphed in a highly dramatic Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday night.
Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri got their strategy wrong during a safety car period at the start of the race, when they failed to stop and change tyres in what was a mandatory two-stop grand prix.
When Norris eventually went into the pits for a second time, the British driver came back on track in fifth place, though he managed to overtake Kimi Antonelli in the closing stages and finished in fourth. Piastri finished second and was fuming with the team’s strategy afterwards.
That means the title will be decided in Abu Dhabi with all three of Norris, Piastri and Verstappen in with a chance of claiming the crown. Norris’s lead is 12 points to Verstappen, with Piastri a further four points behind.
Follow live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent
Time for the podium!
As you can imagine, Max Verstappen is beaming on the top step of the podium!
Carlos Sainz a very happy man in third place too!
Never count Max out. He goes into Abu Dhabi with a 12-point deficit to Lando Norris.
Oscar Piastri after finishing second:
“Clearly we didn’t get it right tonight, there was nothing left out there, tried my best but wasn’t to be out there tonight.
“I think in hindsight it’s pretty obvious what we should have done.
“It’s not all bad, it’s been a really good weekend, pace has been very strong, but a little bit tough to swallow at the moment.”
Max Verstappen after winning the race:
“We made the right call to box under the safety car, that was smart. We stay in the fight until then, incredible.
“For us, it was a very strong race on a weekend which was a little bit tough.”
On McLaren not pitting; ”It’s an interesting move. Need to keep the tyres alive.”
Oscar Piastri on team radio:
“Speechless. I don’t know any words.”
He is fuming with that strategy.
TOP-3 - F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points
The gap is 12 points. Wow.
Verstappen back in P2 for the first time since Japan in race three!
Verstappen wins
Verstappen: “Yes unbelievbable, really well done with the strategy guys. Great job everyone!”
Engineer: “It looks like Antonelli just moved over!”
Max Verstappen wins the Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen takes the title race to Abu Dhabi - it’s his seventh victory of the season!
Oscar Piastri settles for second, with Carlos Sainz in third.
Lando Norris in fourth - and his lead is trimmed down to 12 points over Verstappen! But how big are those late two points in the championship?!
5-10: Antonelli, Russell, Alonso, Leclerc, Lawson, Tsunoda
Norris up to fourth (Lap 57/57)
Huge for Norris!
Antonelli runs wide and Norris takes fourth place!
Final lap!
Norris can't get past Antonelli (Lap 54/57)
Desperate times this for Lando Norris.
He has DRS but is really struggling to get close enough to make a move.
Fascinatingly, Antonelli is closing in on Sainz in third - the gap there is now 1.5 seconds.
Verstappen’s lead is 10 seconds.
Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Antonelli, Norris, Hadjar, Russell, Alonso, Leclerc, Lawson
TOP-3 - WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AS IT STANDS
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 406 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points
The gap would just be 10 points.
