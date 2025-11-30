Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Max Verstappen extends F1 title race with win in Qatar after Norris nightmare - latest

Follow F1 updates at the Lusail International Circuit as Verstappen extends the title race to the final round

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 30 November 2025 12:59 EST
Comments
'I'm pretty used to it': Lando Norris ahead of Qatar GP with 2025 F1 title at stake

Lando Norris has seen his lead in the F1 driver’s world championship cut to 12 points after Max Verstappen triumphed in a highly dramatic Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday night.

Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri got their strategy wrong during a safety car period at the start of the race, when they failed to stop and change tyres in what was a mandatory two-stop grand prix.

When Norris eventually went into the pits for a second time, the British driver came back on track in fifth place, though he managed to overtake Kimi Antonelli in the closing stages and finished in fourth. Piastri finished second and was fuming with the team’s strategy afterwards.

That means the title will be decided in Abu Dhabi with all three of Norris, Piastri and Verstappen in with a chance of claiming the crown. Norris’s lead is 12 points to Verstappen, with Piastri a further four points behind.

Follow live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

Time for the podium!

As you can imagine, Max Verstappen is beaming on the top step of the podium!

Carlos Sainz a very happy man in third place too!

Never count Max out. He goes into Abu Dhabi with a 12-point deficit to Lando Norris.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:59

Oscar Piastri after finishing second:

“Clearly we didn’t get it right tonight, there was nothing left out there, tried my best but wasn’t to be out there tonight.

“I think in hindsight it’s pretty obvious what we should have done.

“It’s not all bad, it’s been a really good weekend, pace has been very strong, but a little bit tough to swallow at the moment.”

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:52

Max Verstappen after winning the race:

“We made the right call to box under the safety car, that was smart. We stay in the fight until then, incredible.

“For us, it was a very strong race on a weekend which was a little bit tough.”

On McLaren not pitting; ”It’s an interesting move. Need to keep the tyres alive.”

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:44

Oscar Piastri on team radio:

“Speechless. I don’t know any words.”

He is fuming with that strategy.

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:38

TOP-3 - F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points

The gap is 12 points. Wow.

Verstappen back in P2 for the first time since Japan in race three!

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:34

Verstappen wins

Verstappen: “Yes unbelievbable, really well done with the strategy guys. Great job everyone!”

Engineer: “It looks like Antonelli just moved over!”

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:29

Max Verstappen wins the Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen takes the title race to Abu Dhabi - it’s his seventh victory of the season!

Oscar Piastri settles for second, with Carlos Sainz in third.

Lando Norris in fourth - and his lead is trimmed down to 12 points over Verstappen! But how big are those late two points in the championship?!

5-10: Antonelli, Russell, Alonso, Leclerc, Lawson, Tsunoda

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:29

Norris up to fourth (Lap 57/57)

Huge for Norris!

Antonelli runs wide and Norris takes fourth place!

Final lap!

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:27

Norris can't get past Antonelli (Lap 54/57)

Desperate times this for Lando Norris.

He has DRS but is really struggling to get close enough to make a move.

Fascinatingly, Antonelli is closing in on Sainz in third - the gap there is now 1.5 seconds.

Verstappen’s lead is 10 seconds.

Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Antonelli, Norris, Hadjar, Russell, Alonso, Leclerc, Lawson

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:25

TOP-3 - WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AS IT STANDS

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 406 points

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points

The gap would just be 10 points.

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 17:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in