Max Verstappen drops four-word verdict on F1 title race

Max Verstappen takes F1 title race to Abu Dhabi after Qatar GP win: 'Anything is possible'
  • Max Verstappen heads to the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi just 12 points behind Lando Norris.
  • His victory in Qatar on Sunday significantly narrowed the championship deficit and boosted his title chances.
  • This year's finale marks the first time in 15 years that more than two drivers are in contention for the title.
  • Oscar Piastri also remains in the championship hunt, trailing Norris by 16 points.
  • Verstappen expressed a relaxed attitude for the decider, claiming “it doesn’t really matter” as he believes even if he misses out on a fifth straight title he will still have had an “amazing season”.
