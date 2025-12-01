Max Verstappen drops four-word verdict on F1 title race
- Max Verstappen heads to the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi just 12 points behind Lando Norris.
- His victory in Qatar on Sunday significantly narrowed the championship deficit and boosted his title chances.
- This year's finale marks the first time in 15 years that more than two drivers are in contention for the title.
- Oscar Piastri also remains in the championship hunt, trailing Norris by 16 points.
- Verstappen expressed a relaxed attitude for the decider, claiming “it doesn’t really matter” as he believes even if he misses out on a fifth straight title he will still have had an “amazing season”.