Team GB medal hopeful breaks track record during Winter Olympics heat
- Team GB's Matt Weston broke the track record in Cortina d’Ampezzo, making a winning start to his Olympic skeleton campaign.
- Weston, the reigning world champion and overall World Cup winner, set a new track record of 56.21 seconds despite a minor early error.
- His teammate, Marcus Wyatt, finished seventh in the first heat with a time of 56.52 seconds, 0.31 seconds slower than Weston.
- Germany’s Axel Jungk clocked the second-fastest time, just six-hundredths of a second behind Weston, with Italy's Amedeo Bagnis in third.
- The skeleton competition has been marred by Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych’s disqualification by the IOC for refusing to remove a helmet honouring Ukrainian athletes killed during the Russian war.
