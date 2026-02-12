Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Team GB medal hopeful breaks track record during Winter Olympics heat

  • Team GB's Matt Weston broke the track record in Cortina d’Ampezzo, making a winning start to his Olympic skeleton campaign.
  • Weston, the reigning world champion and overall World Cup winner, set a new track record of 56.21 seconds despite a minor early error.
  • His teammate, Marcus Wyatt, finished seventh in the first heat with a time of 56.52 seconds, 0.31 seconds slower than Weston.
  • Germany’s Axel Jungk clocked the second-fastest time, just six-hundredths of a second behind Weston, with Italy's Amedeo Bagnis in third.
  • The skeleton competition has been marred by Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych’s disqualification by the IOC for refusing to remove a helmet honouring Ukrainian athletes killed during the Russian war.
