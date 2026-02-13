Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Matt Weston breaks skeleton track record twice as he pursues Olympic gold

Winter Olympics snowboarding event halted as star suffers serious fall
  • Matt Weston has made a winning start to his Olympic skeleton campaign in Cortina d'Ampezzo, breaking the track record twice and leading by 0.3 seconds after the first two heats.
  • The reigning world and World Cup champion is in pole position to secure Great Britain's first medal of these Games, with the final two heats scheduled for Friday.
  • Weston is a highly decorated athlete, holding two individual world titles, three overall World Cup titles, and two European championships.
  • Before transitioning to skeleton, Weston competed at a high level in taekwondo, achieving national and European honours, and was also an accomplished rugby player.
  • After a disappointing 15th place at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, he considered quitting but returned to become a dominant force, now seeking his first Olympic gold medal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in