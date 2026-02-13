Matt Weston breaks skeleton track record twice as he pursues Olympic gold
- Matt Weston has made a winning start to his Olympic skeleton campaign in Cortina d'Ampezzo, breaking the track record twice and leading by 0.3 seconds after the first two heats.
- The reigning world and World Cup champion is in pole position to secure Great Britain's first medal of these Games, with the final two heats scheduled for Friday.
- Weston is a highly decorated athlete, holding two individual world titles, three overall World Cup titles, and two European championships.
- Before transitioning to skeleton, Weston competed at a high level in taekwondo, achieving national and European honours, and was also an accomplished rugby player.
- After a disappointing 15th place at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, he considered quitting but returned to become a dominant force, now seeking his first Olympic gold medal.
