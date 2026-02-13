Matt Weston wins first Winter Olympics gold medal for Team GB
- Matt Weston secured Great Britain's first medal at the Winter Olympics, winning gold in the men's skeleton event on Friday 13th.
- The reigning world champion and World Cup winner delivered a dominant performance, breaking the Cortina d'Ampezzo track record four times.
- Weston's historic victory makes him the first British man to win an Olympic gold medal in skeleton.
- He finished with an impressive winning time of 3:43.33, significantly ahead of Germany's Axel Jungk, who took silver, and Christopher Grotheer, who claimed bronze.
- The win lifted Team GB's morale after a series of near misses and fourth-place finishes earlier in the Games.
