Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Matt Weston wins first Winter Olympics gold medal for Team GB

Moment Matt Weston Wins Team GB's First Gold At Winter Olympics
  • Matt Weston secured Great Britain's first medal at the Winter Olympics, winning gold in the men's skeleton event on Friday 13th.
  • The reigning world champion and World Cup winner delivered a dominant performance, breaking the Cortina d'Ampezzo track record four times.
  • Weston's historic victory makes him the first British man to win an Olympic gold medal in skeleton.
  • He finished with an impressive winning time of 3:43.33, significantly ahead of Germany's Axel Jungk, who took silver, and Christopher Grotheer, who claimed bronze.
  • The win lifted Team GB's morale after a series of near misses and fourth-place finishes earlier in the Games.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in