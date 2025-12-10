Gabriel Martinelli makes Arsenal history with goal against Club Brugge
- Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League, maintaining their perfect European record.
- Noni Madueke scored two goals, including a powerful 22-yard strike after a surging run.
- Gabriel Martinelli added the third goal, becoming the first Arsenal player to score in five consecutive Champions League matches.
- The win means Arsenal are all but assured of qualification for the Champions League knockout stages with two group games remaining.
- Arsenal are now the fifth English team to win all of their first six European Cup matches.