Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arsenal confirm Martin Odegaard recovery plan following latest injury

Video Player Placeholder
Arsenal's win over West Ham marred by Odegaard and Rice injuries
  • Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has withdrawn from the Norway squad due to a knee injury sustained during Saturday's Premier League match against West Ham.
  • The 26-year-old suffered medial collateral ligament damage in his left knee, forcing him off after 30 minutes of the 2-0 victory.
  • Odegaard will miss Norway's upcoming international fixtures against Israel and New Zealand.
  • Arsenal's medical team will assess and treat him, with the club hoping he will be absent for weeks rather than months.
  • This is the latest setback in an injury-hit campaign for Odegaard, with other Arsenal players like Declan Rice also facing injury concerns.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in