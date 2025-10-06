Arsenal confirm Martin Odegaard recovery plan following latest injury
- Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has withdrawn from the Norway squad due to a knee injury sustained during Saturday's Premier League match against West Ham.
- The 26-year-old suffered medial collateral ligament damage in his left knee, forcing him off after 30 minutes of the 2-0 victory.
- Odegaard will miss Norway's upcoming international fixtures against Israel and New Zealand.
- Arsenal's medical team will assess and treat him, with the club hoping he will be absent for weeks rather than months.
- This is the latest setback in an injury-hit campaign for Odegaard, with other Arsenal players like Declan Rice also facing injury concerns.