Tottenham express ‘immense sadness’ after death of Martin Chivers
- Martin Chivers, the revered former Tottenham Hotspur and England forward, has died at the age of 80.
- He was a formidable presence for Bill Nicholson’s iconic Spurs team in the early 1970s.
- Chivers was instrumental in Tottenham securing two League Cup triumphs and a memorable UEFA Cup success.
- Tottenham Hotspur confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement, expressing 'immense sadness' at the loss of their 'legendary former striker'.
- As a mark of respect, Tottenham players will wear black armbands during their evening fixture against AFC Bournemouth.