Former Premier League forward condemns Newcastle to another away defeat
- Marseille secured a 2-1 victory over Newcastle in a Champions League fixture, impacting the Magpies' campaign.
- Newcastle initially took the lead in the sixth minute with a goal from Harvey Barnes.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised for Marseille early in the second half, capitalising on an error by goalkeeper Nick Pope.
- Aubameyang then scored his second goal just five minutes later, putting the Ligue 1 side ahead.
- Despite Newcastle's attempts to find an equaliser, including late efforts, they were unable to convert their chances and they fell to a fourth straight away defeat in all competitions.