England suffer fresh injury blow as bowler ruled out of Ashes series

Bruised and broken England need Ashes miracle after humbling defeat in Brisbane
  • England bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series due to a left knee injury, having only bowled 11 overs in the first Test.
  • Wood's absence is a significant blow for England, who are currently 2-0 down in the series, leaving captain Ben Stokes without his fastest bowler.
  • Matthew Fisher of Surrey has been called up to the England squad as a replacement ahead of the third Test in Adelaide.
  • Australia's Josh Hazlewood will also miss the rest of the series due to ongoing hamstring and Achilles problems, though he may return for the T20 World Cup.
  • In better news for Australia, captain Pat Cummins is expected to return to the side for the third Test after recovering from a back injury.
